April 17, 2019, 10:41 PM GMT / Updated April 17, 2019, 11:12 PM GMT By Frank Thorp V and Dareh Gregorian

A hard-copy of the redacted of special counsel Robert Mueller's report will be made available to members of Congress at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Congressional sources told NBC News.

That means the document will be handed over to members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees 90 minutes after Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have a press conference about the contents of the 300-plus page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

Democrats blasted the timing as political, with House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler calling the timing "troubling."

Nadler noted in another tweet that Barr had told him in a letter on April 1 that "I do not believe it would be in the public's interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report." "I agree," Nadler said, questioning why Barr was having a presser at all and demanding he just release the report.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that, "Mr. Barr is acting more like a Trump campaign spokesman than an independent agent of the law." "The American people deserve the truth. They don't need any more pre-damage control or spin," Schumer wrote.

A Democratic Senate aide told NBC News, "Here's the question — why are they trying so hard to control the narrative? What are they trying to hide?"

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly blasted the probe as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax," had some warm words for Barr in a radio interview Wednesday, calling him "fantastic." "You'll see a lot of very strong things come out tomorrow," Trump said in an interview with the "Larry O'Connor Show" on WMAL.

Democrats have demanded to see an unredacted version of the report as well. The Justice Department told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday they won't even start to have a discussion about that until Friday, the Senate aide said.