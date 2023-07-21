DeSantis announces inquiry into Bud Light's parent company over partnership with trans influencer

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he is directing his state government to launch an inquiry into Bud Light's parent company over its partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

DeSantis, who's running for the GOP presidential nomination, said his administration is launching the inquiry into AB InBev and accused the beverage company of not following its "fiduciary duty" to shareholders and pensioners by collaborating with Mulvaney.

"When you start pursuing a political agenda at the expense of your shareholders, that’s not just impacting very wealthy people. It impacts hardworking people who were police officers, firefighters, and teachers in terms of the pension," DeSantis said in an interview on Fox News.

He continued, "So we’re going to be launching an inquiry about Bud Light and InBev, and it could be something that leads to a derivative lawsuit filed on behalf of the shareholders of the Florida pension fund because at the end of the day, there’s got to be penalties when you put business aside to focus on your social agenda at the expense of hardworking people."

Desantis said Florida had $53 million worth of InBev stock in Florida's pension funds of about $180 billion. The governor claimed that shareholders were affected after sales of Bud Light declined as a result of conservative backlash to the beer brand after working with Mulvaney.

DeSantis' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. NBC News has also reached out to AB InBev and Anheuser-Busch.

After Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light on a marketing campaign in April, right-wing commentators and conservatives called for a boycott and DeSantis said at the time that he would never drink the beer again.

Sales of the beverage plummeted after the campaign. NBC News reported in May that according to data cited by the beverage industry trade publication Beer Business Daily, sales volumes of Bud Light for the week ending May 13 sank 28.4%, extending a downward trend from the 27.7% decline seen the week before.