Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to home detention and community service in obstruction case

Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who was indicted last year in a breach of her county’s election system, was sentenced Monday to home detention and community service for a misdemeanor obstruction conviction in a separate case.

Peters was sentenced to four months of home detention and 120 hours of community service with an ankle monitor for her attempts to prevent authorities from seizing an iPad she allegedly used to film a video of a court hearing, according to the Associated Press. She was also ordered to pay a $750 fine, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Harvey Steinberg, Peters’ attorney, did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. The sentence was put on hold while Peters appeals it, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Peters, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, had faced up to six months in jail after she was convicted last month for obstructing government operations.

Peters was charged with obstruction after she was briefly detained at a cafe in February last year. Investigators from the district attorney’s office showed up to the cafe with a warrant to seize Peters’ iPad, which she is accused of using for an unauthorized recording of a court hearing for Belinda Knisley, her former subordinate at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Peters allegedly “actively” resisted officers and that “placed in handcuffs for obstructing officers,” the Grand Junction Police Department alleged in an affidavit.

Separately, Peters, who ran unsuccessfully for Colorado secretary of state last year, was also indicted last year over charges of election tampering and official misconduct in connection with a security breach of Mesa County’s voting system. She is accused of allowing unauthorized people to break into her county’s election system in search of evidence supporting baseless election fraud theories espoused by former President Donald Trump.

Peters has denied wrongdoing in that case. A trial is scheduled for October, the AP reported.

Following allegations related to the breach, a judge barred Peters from overseeing both the 2021 and last year’s midterm elections in Mesa County, which Trump won handily in 2020.