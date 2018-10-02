Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Melania Trump, on Africa tour, visits baby clinic in Ghana

Her five-day, four-nation tour marks her first major solo international trip as first lady.
by Associated Press 
Image: Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits a hospital in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday.Carolyn Kaster / AP

ACCRA, Ghana — Melania Trump has arrived in Ghana to open her first major solo international trip as first lady.

She landed in the capital of Accra on Tuesday morning after an overnight flight from Washington and was welcomed to the West African nation with dancing and drumming and schoolchildren waving mini U.S. and Ghanaian flags.

Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, welcomed her American counterpart.

Mrs. Trump also accepted a bouquet of flowers from an 8-year-old girl before walking along a red carpet into an airport lounge for a brief meeting with Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump plans to visit a hospital neonatal intensive care unit before going to the presidential palace for tea with Akufo-Addo.

The U.S. first lady plans to promote child welfare during the five-day, four-nation tour.

She'll also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

