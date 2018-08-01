"I felt like it was the only way that I could run. I couldn't be this neutral being that was only saying, I'm a progressive Democrat. I had to bring my complete, full identity to the race," Flores said in an interview months after losing her primary bid to a longtime local politician, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who had been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "It didn't result in a victory, but it resulted in 20 percent of the vote — in 112 days."

Former Miami Judge Mary Barzee Flores, a Democratic candidate running in Florida's 25th Congressional District, released a campaign ad this spring in which she references her experience with "handsy customers" during her time in the food service industry and an "assault from a boss."

Lindsey Davis Stover, a former Obama administration official who ran in a crowded Virginia congressional primary before losing last month, revealed in a February interview that her campaign's focus on sexual violence prevention was personal. She'd been sexually assaulted while jogging as a young woman.

Civil rights attorney and Democratic candidate for Ohio's 14th House District Betsy Rader spoke on a panel on sexual harassment in the law profession in March, recounting a perpetrator who used to chase her around her office at a former job. Human Resources, she told attendees, suggested rearranging the furniture. She will challenge incumbent Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, in November.

Rep. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told The Wall Street Journal in April that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with a coach when she was a teen.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, recorded a video about the #MeToo movement late last year. As a state legislator, she went public about her rape as part of a heated debate in 2013 over a law restricting abortion.

"It's only by talking about the issues we face every day that we can actually solve them," she said in the video.

Strategists said the #MeToo movement and the election of President Donald Trump — accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, allegations he has strongly denied, and who was recorded boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their consent in 2005 — have rewritten the playbook on how women can run for office in 2018 and beyond.