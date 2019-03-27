Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 27, 2019, 6:41 PM GMT By Charlie Gile and Dartunorro Clark

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller's federal grand jury is continuing its work even though the former special counsel has submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, a government prosecutor said Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goodhand made the admission during a court hearing in Washington, D.C. about unsealing new details in a mysterious case involving an unidentified foreign company swept up in Mueller's probe.

U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell asked Goodhand if the grand jury had concluded their investigation, given the fact that Mueller completed his probe when he gave his report to Barr.

“No,” Goodhand said in response. “I can say it’s continuing robustly.”

For months, the company, owned by an unidentified foreign government, has been fighting a subpoena from the grand jury to turn over documents related to Mueller's probe. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the company, which is racking up huge fines by not complying with the grand jury's request.

Wednesday's court motion was brought by the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press. The group argued that since Mueller had concluded his investigation, more details about the company should be made public.

Attorneys for the unnamed company in the case told the court "they had no interest" in being identified publicly. Judge Howell said she will take the matter under consideration.

Barr, in a letter to Congress, said Mueller found no evidence anyone associated with President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. However, Barr said Mueller reached no conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, leading Trump to claim he was exonerated.