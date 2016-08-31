State of the Union fact check: What's true, what's false and what needs context in Trump's address

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 6, 2019, 2:37 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 6, 2019, 2:43 AM GMT By Jane C. Timm and Carrie Dann

President Donald Trump is delivering his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he called for bipartisan cooperation from a divided Congress to accomplish his vision for America.

NBC News is fact-checking his speech as it happens.

Claim: Trump's administration has created 600,000 manufacturing jobs

Trump's figure is close. The U.S. has added 454,000 manufacturing jobs since Trump took office in January 2017, some of the biggest gains in 20 years, according to jobs data. Trump’s numbers mark an acceleration of a trend that began in 2010 under former President Barack Obama.

Still, after decades of automation and change to the industry in the U.S., manufacturing is a much smaller part of the country’s economy than it was decades ago. While 19.5 million people were employed in the manufacturing industry in 1979, there were 12.8 million Americans in the industry in late 2018.

Claim: Trump says he launched an 'unprecedented economic boom'

“In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom — a boom that has rarely been seen before,” Trump said.

Trump took office amid a booming economy, and he’s been taking credit for it since day one. But there’s no evidence he created this boom. Some economists argue he boosted growth with tax cuts — turbocharging an already booming economy — while others argue the government shutdown, tariffs, and trade war have slowed growth.

Most can agree, however, that Trump’s economy — something he touts among his biggest successes — has been built upon the upward trajectory that began under Obama.

And while America’s economy is strong, it has grown at a faster rate in earlier years. In 1983, for example, the nation's annual GDP was 7.9 percent. In the second quarter of 2018, the GDP was 4.2 percent.

Claim: Trump says unemployment is at its lowest rate in 'half a century'

Trump's figure is accurate, though it's notably a continuation of a strong growth trend begun after the recession ended in 2010.

When unemployment ticked down to 3.7 percent in September 2018, that indeed marked the lowest jobless rate since December 1969, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the jobless rate has since ticked back up to 4.0 In January, which is above the 3.8 percent achieved in the Clinton administration in April 2000.

It's certainly true that the economy is in a much-improved place now than it was a decade ago. Joblessness has steadily declined since the end of the economic recession in 2010.

But it’s a fuzzier picture when it comes to whether Trump deserves credit for the low unemployment rate or whether he has continued a trend started by the Obama administration. In the 24 months since Trump has been in office, total non-farm employment has grown by nearly 4.9 million. Over the same period of time (24 months) at the end of Obama’s tenure, total non-farm employment grew by about 5.1 million.

Claim: Trump boasts of energy 'revolution,' says U.S. is now No.1 producer of oil and natural gas

Trump said Tuesday night that "we have unleashed a revolution in American energy — the United States is now the number-one producer of oil and natural gas in the world."

While it's true that U.S. is the leading producer of both oil and gas in the world, the president is claiming undue credit. That's been the case since the middle of the Obama administration.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that in 2017, the United States produced the most petroleum and dry natural gas of any country in the world.

But that's not a recent phenomenon, either. The U.S. has topped the production charts in both categories since 2013 (for petroleum) and 2011 (for natural gas).

Claim: Trump says nothing can compete with America's economy

Trump said Tuesday night that "there’s nothing anywhere in the world that can compete with America," before later saying the U.S. is experiencing an economic miracle.

While the U.S. economy has been strong overall, it’s not the fastest-growing economy in the world, and some argue that it’s not actually the biggest, either.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s most recent estimates in its World Economic Outlook, India is projected to have the highest rate of economic growth among major economies in 2019 and 2020, at somewhere around 7.5 to 7.7 percent GDP growth rate. China is projected around 6.2 percent growth in 2019 and 2020. The United States, meanwhile, clocks in at just a 2.5 percent rate in 2019 and 1.8 percent in 2020.

The United States does have the highest nominal GDP of any country in the world, per the IMF. That measure does not take into account cost of living in various countries, so many economists use also a measure called purchasing power parity, which adjusts gross domestic product for lower consumer prices and standards of living. Using that measure, China surpassed the United States as the biggest economy in the world back in 2014.

Claim: Trump takes credit for criminal justice reform

"Both parties united for criminal justice reform. They said it couldn't be done," Trump said Tuesday night.

Trump is correct that he signed the first major overhaul of prison sentencing in decades. That legislation, the First Step Act, includes provisions for sentencing reform such as shortening some mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and addressing racial disparities in the federal prison system.

It's also true that lawmakers tried and failed to pass a similar package of reforms during Obama’s second term, but it was Republicans who blocked that bill despite general bipartisan support for the measure.

That consensus legislation was introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in 2015. It had the support of then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the Koch brothers, and President Barack Obama.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reluctant to bring the issue up for a vote during the tumultuous 2016 election, and a handful of GOP lawmakers — including Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Jeff Sessions of Alabama — led the charge to argue that the bill would result in the release of violent criminals. The bill never saw a vote during Obama’s presidency as a result.

In 2018, however, Trump — with significant lobbying from his son-in-law Jared Kushner — backed the bill, prompting McConnell to agree to bring the bill to the floor.

Some advocates, while still supportive of the effort, argued that it does not go far enough.

For starters, the bill only addresses the federal prison population, which only makes up about 12 percent of incarcerated individuals in the U.S.

Claim: Trump says 'wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders'

Trump underscored his pitch to address illegal immigration by claiming that "wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

Many Democrats have called for reforming immigration enforcement — in particular, some have called for abolishing and rethinking Immigration and Customs Enforcement — but no prominent lawmakers have pushed for open borders. Democratic leaders, amid the recent government spending fight that led to the longest shutdown in U.S. history, consistently rejected Trump's wall while still advocating for border security in general.

"We all agree we need to secure our borders, while honoring our values: we can build the infrastructure and roads at our ports of entry; we can install new technology to scan cars and trucks for drugs coming into our nation; we can hire the personnel we need to facilitate trade and immigration at the border; we can fund more innovation to detect unauthorized crossings," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in January.

And while a meme shared by conservatives on social media alleged there is a wall around Pelosi's California home — and the president has asserted there is a wall around former President Barack Obama's Washington home — there is no wall encircling either. The front of the Obamas' home is easily visible in photos, and the walled-off house pictured in the meme is not actually Pelosi's, PolitiFact reported, rating the claim "pants on fire."

According to The Washington Post, the Obamas did add fencing and a guard booth. Former presidents have Secret Service protection for life.

Claim: Trump says the state of the southern border is 'lawless,' threatening the security of all Americans

America's immigration system is broken — that's something experts, advocates and politicians across the spectrum can agree on — but there's little evidence the southern border is experiencing a new state of emergency. Violence isn't spilling over the border, and terrorists aren't being caught in droves trying to cross it. Illegal drugs largely come through legal ports of entry, not unguarded parts of the border, according to border authorities.

Illegal border crossings have been dropping for years, and while border apprehensions have risen in recent months, they are still markedly lower than they were twenty years ago, Customs and Border Protection data shows.

And though Trump has focused on the border, illegal immigration in the U.S. is being driven by another factor: people who overstay their visas. More than 701,900 people overstayed their visas during fiscal year 2017, according to the Department of Homeland Security. People who overstay their visas usually enter the country through an airport, not from the border.

Claim: Trump says Democrats voted for border barriers in the past

This is true, but Trump dismissed the wall legislation Democrats supported as inadequate.

Dozens of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, did vote for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which authorized building a fence along about 700 miles of the border between the United States and Mexico.Trump derided that fencing in 2016 as "such a little wall, such a nothing wall."