President Donald Trump ordered his White House counsel to stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself in the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, The New York Times and The Associated Press reported Thursday night.

The Times cited two sources as saying White House Counsel Don McGahn tried but failed to persuade Sessions not to recuse himself.

The AP also cited two people familiar with the discussions as confirming details of the conversation between McGahn and Sessions.

Sessions declined, and in March he stepped aside from the inquiry, which is looking into Russian meddling in the presidential election. Sessions took the action after it emerged that he had spoken with the Russian ambassador to the United States in 2016.

When Sessions announced he was recusing himself he said he had no improper contacts with the Russians but would withdraw because of his involvement in the Trump campaign.

Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the Russia probe.

A White House lawyer for Trump, Ty Cobb, said he had no comment on the Times report Thursday night.