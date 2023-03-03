White nationalist Nick Fuentes 'removed' from ultra conservative CPAC, event chair says

Nick Fuentes, the antisemitic white nationalist provocateur who dined with former President Donald Trump last year, was "removed" from the premises of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, the chair of the group that stages the event said Friday.

“We removed Nick Fuentes from his attempt to attend our conference. His hateful racist rhetoric and actions are not consistent with the mission of CPAC," Matt Schlapp said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“We are pleased that our conference welcomes a wide array of conservative perspectives from people of different backgrounds, but we are concerned about the rise in antisemitic rhetoric (or Jew hatred) in our country and around the globe, whether it be in the corridors of power and academia or through the online rantings of bigots like Fuentes,” Schlapp said.

Fuentes responded to the statement in a post on the social media site Telegram, where he appeared to mock Schlapp's legal troubles, saying, "Ah yes we all know CPAC is reserved for sexual gropers."

In January, Schlapp was sued for sexual misconduct by a Republican operative who claims Schlapp "fondled" him. Schlapp's attorney has called those allegations "false."

Fuentes said in another post Thursday night that he'd just gotten himself "kicked out of CPAC." In another around that time, he wrote, "Most cancelled man in America."

Fuentes made headlines this past November when he was brought to a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye — who also has a history of making antisemitic remarks — said in a Twitter video the next day that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

Trump has since said he didn’t know Fuentes or his background when they dined together.