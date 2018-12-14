Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

Outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed into law a sweeping set of bills on Friday passed by the lame-duck GOP-controlled legislature to limit the powers of the incoming Democratic administration.

Critics charged that the changes dilute the authority of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, and will restrict early voting. Walker dismissed complaints that he was turning aside the will of voters in last month's election and said not to believe what he called the “hype and hysteria” about the measures.

"The overwhelming executive of authority I have as governor today will remain constant with the next governor," Walker said at a Friday news conference.

Walker is in his final weeks as governor after losing a bid for a third term to Gov.-elect Tony Evers, the state schools superintendent. Evers called the lame-duck bills a "hot mess" earlier this month and called on Walker to veto the legislation.

Democrats have excoriated the move by Republicans, calling it an appalling partisan power grab, while protesters have descended on the state capitol to condemn the efforts.

Among other changes, the bills would prevent the governor from scrapping the state's Medicaid work requirements and hamper his ability to withdraw Wisconsin from lawsuits like the one challenging the Affordable Care Act, as well. Both Evers and Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul campaigned on withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit that seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

It also limits gubernatorial appointments to an economic board, and require legislative sign-off for the governor to make changes to certain programs and for the attorney general to settle certain lawsuits.

The bill would also limit early voting in the state after a previous attempt to cut early voting was found unconstitutional in federal court, so the legislature is trying again with a slightly more expansive approach.

Earlier this month, Evers said that while calling the move a "coup" might be "strong," he agreed with Democratic criticism that the effort was a direct response to Republicans losing top statewide offices. He argued that the legislature wouldn't be pushing these laws if Walker had won re-election.

Walker said on Friday that the gubernatorial appointments to the state's economic board were limited because he believes it should not be a partisan position. He also said that the early voting component was to bring uniformity to the process, rather than to restrict voters.

Republican lawmakers have also brushed aside criticism, arguing that the legislature simply wants to correct the balance of power in the state government.

A similar effort is occurring in Michigan, where Republican lawmakers are also scrambling to limit the power of state executives before Democrats are sworn in as governor and secretary of state.

Independent state government experts and political scientists warned earlier this month that the lame-duck moves smack of election nullification and indicate a worrisome trend.

"I do think that once you do see a number of states move in this direction, if they have any level of success, we’re going to see more of them try to do it. And it’s very disturbing to me," Norman Ornstein, an expert at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, previously told NBC News. "Once you start down the path of diluting, obviating, nullifying the results of an election, it’s very hard to pull back from that."

Other national and statewide experts also told NBC News they had never seen such efforts like the ones in Wisconsin and Michigan before — and said that it could usher in a new level of toxicity at the state level.

"Until recently, no party has tried to hamstring their opponents' future power to the way the Republicans are doing it now," John Chamberlin, professor emeritus of political science and public policy at the University of Michigan, said.

He added, "They are a bad sign that state politics is being infected by the toxic national political environment."

Rick Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, called it "norm erosion" and suggested it could have something to do with President Donald Trump.

"It’s hard to know how much Trump is the cause or the effect, but certainly there’s been a lot of norm erosion in terms of how we function in our democracy," Hasen previously told NBC News.