Zelenskyy arrives in D.C. to deliver remarks ahead of Tuesday White House meeting

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver remarks Monday at the National Defense University as the White House boosts pressure on Congress to pass more aid to Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to deliver introductory remarks before Zelenskyy's address at 12 p.m. ET.

Ukraine is seeking additional U.S. military aid in its fight against Russia. The White House is expected to intensify its outreach to Capitol Hill this week to urge Congress to pass new funding as part of a larger emergency supplemental aid package.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain on Oct. 5, 2023. Juan Medina / Getty Images

Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden as the Ukrainian president appeals for additional U.S. military aid.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the meeting was meant "to underscore the United States' unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion."

"As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment," she said in a statement Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have also invited Zelenskyy to speak to all members of the Senate on Tuesday, according to a Senate leadership aide.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, warned last week that if the U.S. delays military aid to Ukraine, there's a "big risk" that it could lose its war against Russia.

“If the help which [is] now debating in Congress will be just postponed ... it gives the big risk that we can be in same position [where] we’re located now,” Yermak said while speaking at the U.S. Institute for Peace in Washington.

“That is why it is extremely critically important that this support will be voted and will be voted as soon as possible,” Yermak added.

The Senate has been divided over the package first requested by Biden, which would also include aid to Israel. Republicans insist that provisions on U.S. border security be wrapped in, but negotiations with Democrats have not led to an agreement.