Supreme Court takes new look at partisan gerrymandering

WASHINGTON — For the second time this term, the U.S. Supreme Court considers a question that could change the nature of American politics: Is it unconstitutional for states to draw the boundary lines for voting districts in a blatantly partisan manner?

On Wednesday, the justices take up a challenge brought by Republicans in Maryland who say Democrats intentionally carved up a congressional district to get an electoral edge.

A critical issue, as was also central for a case heard last fall challenging partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin, is how much partisanship is too much in a process that has always been manipulated by political parties in the majority.

The challengers in Wisconsin were contesting the entire state's redistricting of state legislative boundaries, which they said gave Republicans an unfair advantage. Wednesday's case involves only Maryland's 6th congressional district, redrawn by Democrats in 2011.

A Republican, Roscoe Bartlett, held the seat for 20 years and won by a 28 percent margin in 2010. After the redistricting, he lost by a 21 percent margin in the 2012 election.

Seven Republican voters say the result of new district boundaries was a 90,000-voter swing in favor of registered Democrats. The state violated the First Amendment, the challengers argue, by disfavoring some citizens on the basis of their political views.

"Maryland lawyers singled out the Republican voting residents of the old 6th District for vote dilution because of their historical vote for Republican Congressman Bartlett," says Michael Kimberly, a Washington lawyer representing the challengers.

Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-Md., right, campaigns for his seat in 2012. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post/Getty Images file

The test is simple for determining how much politics in redistricting is too much, the challenges say: evaluate the practical effects of a gerrymander to see whether it imposes a real burden on members of a political party in retaliation for their past success.

To the state of Maryland, that's no test at all. Such a vague standard "threatens to render any partisan motive fatal to redistricting," says Steven Sullivan, the state's solicitor general, and "fails to resolve the essential problem of determining when the inherently political redistricting process has gone 'too far.'"

He notes that Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the 6th District until redistricting in 1991 changed the partisan makeup. The challengers' approach, Sullivan says, "would do no more than arbitrarily perpetuate the status quo" and impose a standard "under which no redistricting plan could be assure of surviving scrutiny."

Until recently, federal courts rejected claims of excess partisanship in gerrymandering, concluding that such disputes were inherently political, not legal.