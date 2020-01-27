Democrats demand Bolton testimony after report his book says Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden probe

WASHINGTON — Democrats stepped up their calls on Sunday night for John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after an explosive new report alleged that in his unpublished book, the former national security adviser's account of the reasons for the delay in security aid to Ukraine conflict with the president's.
"John Bolton has the evidence," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
According to the contents of the manuscript, as reported by The New York Times Sunday night, Trump told Bolton that nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine would not be released until that nation offered assistance with probes into Democratic targets, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
NBC has not verified the report, which cited multiple sources familiar with Bolton’s account, or seen a copy of that manuscript.
The contents of that manuscript were described as a rough account of how the former Trump official would testify should he be called as a witness in the trial, which is currently underway. The prospect of any new witnesses has been viewed as unlikely, given Republican reluctance to accept additional testimony.
The president's allies have said that the aid delay was unconnected to Trump’s requests that Ukrainian officials announce probes that stood to undercut his domestic political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
In the unpublished book, Bolton reportedly alleges that other administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, were made aware of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's unusual involvement in a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine well before it became a central element of the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
An aide to Bolton did not confirm or deny the substance of the report. “Several weeks ago, the ambassador sent a hard copy of his draft manuscript to the White House for prepublication review by the National Security Council," said Sarah Tinsley. "The ambassador has not passed that manuscript to anyone else for review. Period.”
The White House did not immediately respond to an NBC request for comment.
Last week, Trump expressed misgivings over the prospect of Bolton’s testimony.
"The problem with John is, that it’s a national security problem," he told reporters at an impromptu press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that Bolton "knows some of my thoughts, what I think about leaders — what happens if he reveals what I think about a leader and it’s not very positive?"
Hill Democrats on Sunday said the new report highlighted the urgency of a Senate request for Bolton's testimony — a move which would require several GOP votes.
"It's up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial," tweeted Schumer.
The House impeachment managers said in a statement that in the wake of the report, there could be "no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President’s defense and therefore must be called as a witness at the impeachment trial of President Trump. Senators should insist that Mr. Bolton be called as a witness, and provide his notes and other relevant documents."
This is a developing story.