Nadler to miss impeachment trial Monday due to wife's cancer treatment

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Sunday he will miss a day of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial because of his wife Joyce Miller's treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Nadler said in a statement that his wife was diagnosed in December, following his committee's markup of the two articles of impeachment against Trump.
"She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer. On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment," he said.
Nadler is one of seven House impeachment managers prosecuting Democrats' case that the president abused the power of his office by pressuring a foreign leader to launch investigations that would benefit his re-election bid — and then attempted to cover up his misconduct by obstructing congressional investigations into the matter. House managers concluded their opening arguments Friday evening.
Trump's Senate trial is set to resume Monday at 1 p.m. ET. On Saturday, his defense team began presenting their arguments, charging that Democrats are the ones who are trying to interfere in the 2020 election and maintaining that the president did nothing wrong.
"I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy," Nadler's statement continued. "I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer."
Nadler had missed a House Rules Committee hearing on impeachment last month, with a committee aide telling NBC News at the time it was due to a family emergency.
Allan Smith reported from New York, and Alex Moe from Washington.