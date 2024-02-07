Attorney general says investigation of Biden classified documents is complete

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland informed congressional leaders on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Hur has concluded his investigation into classified documents that were found at the home and office of President Joe Biden.

Hur is communicating with the White House about items that may need to be redacted because of possible executive privilege before the report is made public, Garland said.

Hur submitted his final report to Garland on Monday. The special counsel also "engaged with the White House Counsel's Office and the President's personal counsel to allow comments on the report," Garland said.

A White House official told NBC News that they "anticipate that review will be complete by the end of the week.”

"As I have made clear regarding each Special Counsel who has served since I have taken office, I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and Department policy," Garland wrote in the one-page letter to Judiciary Committee leaders in the House and Senate. "I will produce to Congress the report, its appendices, and the letter from counsel following completion of the White House's privilege review."

In late 2022, one of the president's personal attorneys found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The president had used the center as an office after the conclusion of his term as vice president, and the documents appeared to be from the Obama administration.

"I’ve turned over the boxes," Biden said in January 2023 after the first reports of the classified documents at the Penn Biden Center. "They’ve turned over the boxes to the archives. And we’re cooperating fully, cooperating fully with the review, and which I hope will be finished soon."

Later, classified documents were found at the president's home in Delaware.

Garland announced the appointment of Hur as special counsel in January 2023, saying that Garland's order authorized Hur "to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter."

Both the president and his son Hunter Biden have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

NBC News has previously reported that Hur's report is not expected to recommend charges be filed.