Biden celebrates strong jobs number, but warns there's more work to be done

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden celebrated the strong jobs report Friday, crediting his Covid-19 relief package and an increase in vaccines for the promising forecast, but he cautioned there is work to be done to reach a full economic recovery.

"We saw the economy gain traction in March as the American Rescue Plan moved and got passed, bringing new hope to our country," Biden said in a brief speech at the White House. "Today's report also reflects the progress we've made on my other key priority: getting the American people vaccinated."

The Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in seven months, and that the unemployment rate fell to 6 percent, down from 6.2 percent in February. The March report is a hopeful sign that the the labor market could finally be clawing its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

The jobs report also comes as Biden is pivoting his focus to a $2 trillion jobs plan that he announced Wednesday, which he said would revamp the country's infrastructure and employ millions of workers.

Biden warned that the economic progress could be undone if Congress did not act on his jobs and infrastructure proposal and if Americans stopped following coronavirus guidelines too soon.

"In the face of this great news, I need to also make this clear and direct statement to the American people: The progress we have worked so hard to achieve can be reversed," Biden said.

There are more than 8 million fewer jobs today than there were last March, Biden said, and women and people of color continue to be disproportionately affected. Biden said that the economic relief in the American Rescue Plan was "temporary by design" and that the country needed to "do the hard work of building back better for good, not just for a while."

Biden said he would start to hold meetings with Democrats and Republicans after the Easter weekend to discuss his American Jobs Plan. He indicated that he was willing to negotiate on his proposal, saying that "debate is welcome, compromise is inevitable" but "inaction is not an option."

When asked how much credit he personally took for the March jobs numbers, Biden said: "I am giving credit to the American people."