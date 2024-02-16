Biden says 'no nuclear threat' to U.S. as Russia considers potential space weapon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure the American public Friday that there's "no nuclear threat" to the U.S. even as Russia considers using an anti-satellite capability that officials say would be used in space.

"First of all, there is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment, No. 1," Biden said in remarks from the White House when asked if he was concerned about Russia's potential anti-satellite capability.

"No. 2, anything they’re doing or they will do relates to satellites in space and damaging those satellites potentially," he added. "No. 3, there’s no evidence they’ve made a decision to go forward with anything in space either."

The question came after Biden spoke about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny's passing in a Siberian prison Friday.

President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, briefed top House leaders behind closed doors Thursday on Capitol Hill about the Russian threat. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also confirmed Thursday at the White House briefing that the threat is "related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing."

"First, this is not an active capability that’s been deployed, and though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety," Kirby told reporters. "We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth. That said, we’ve been closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously."

In response, Biden has directed a series of actions, Kirby said, including additional briefings to members of Congress and direct diplomatic engagement with Russia as well as with U.S. allies and other countries.

A U.S. official and congressional official familiar with the intelligence told NBC News on Thursday that the threat is a Russian nuclear-powered space asset that could be weaponized rather than a nuclear bomb that Russia is trying to send into space. Russia is making headway, although it has not fielded the capability, officials said.

NBC News has reported that arms experts believe the threat is likely a nuclear-powered satellite that might be able to carry a high-powered jammer that could block satellite communications for long periods, according to a 2019 essay in The Space Review, an online publication, that was widely shared among experts following this week’s news.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov characterized the U.S. information as a “malicious fabrication,” according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Information about the threat surfaced after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, released a cryptic statement on Wednesday that called on the White House to declassify information about an unnamed “serious national security threat.”

Sullivan later said he had already planned on briefing top leaders in the House on Thursday.