Trump's health is little changed since last physical, White House doctor says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — There has been “no interval change” in Donald Trump’s health over the past year, the top White House doctor said in a summary of the president’s physical examination.

“The president remains healthy,” the president's physician, Sean Conley, wrote in a memo released Wednesday. “Overall the president continues to benefit from a multi-disciplinary care team in assessing and promoting his health and wellness as he carries out the duties of the presidency.”

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The physical was performed in April and November 2019, when Trump made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It is unusual for a president to complete his physical in multiple stages, and the memo didn’t describe why the two examinations were six months apart.

The memo released basic health metrics, such as Trump's resting heart rate, cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The president's weight was nearly the same as it was during his last physical, up one pound to 244 pounds, despite a recommendation from his doctor in 2018 that he should lose weight.

Based in his current height and weight, Trump is considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's body mass index calculator.

The memo noted Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine, which Conley said was given as a preventative measure after two White House staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19. Conley said the president was monitored with an electrocardiogram to look for damage to his heart, a potential side effect.

“He continues to receive regular COVID-19 testing, and to date all results have been negative,” Conley wrote.

At 73, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in for his first term as president.