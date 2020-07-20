Trump says coronavirus briefings to return as soon as this week

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he will resume conducting regular coronavirus briefings as the White House struggles to land on a message and a role for him amid a surge in cases across the country.

Trump told reporters during a meeting with congressional leaders that he was likely to begin conducting briefings again, possibly as soon as Tuesday. White House officials have been split over what public role the president should have in responding to the record-breaking numbers of new coronavirus cases, with some advisers urging him to stay on the sidelines while others have warned he does so at his own political peril.

“We had very successful briefings, I was doing them, and we had a lot of people watching – record numbers watching in the history of cable television,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Monday of the briefings in March and April. “...I think what we’re going to do is, I’ll get involved and we’ll start doing briefings, whether it’s this afternoon or tomorrow, probably tomorrow, and I’ll do briefings.”

Trump curtailed his regular coronavirus briefings in April. Those sessions had lasted beyond two hours in some cases and diverged into a broad range of issues. Advisers told him at the time the exposure was having a negative impact on his poll numbers.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has been arguing Trump should be more visible on the issue, saying his approval numbers have fallen since he curtailed the daily coronavirus briefings. Conway has said she wasn’t advocating for a return of the extended daily press conferences Trump held in the spring, but did think he should be speaking out more on the issue and touting the administration’s response.

But other White House aides have pushed to keep Trump distant from the response, hoping that by keeping him out of the day-to-day public narrative, the administration can "depoliticize" the pandemic, a senior administration official said earlier this month. Trump’s comments on everything from masks to taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine have sparked controversy, resulting in public battles with the Democrats and public health experts.

Trump appears to have landed on the strategy of taking control of the messaging.

"I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and generally speaking where we are. And so I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow," Trump said. "I’ll do it at five o’clock like we were doing, we had a good slot and a lot of people were watching and that’s a good thing."