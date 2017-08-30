SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — President Donald Trump will make his case for tax reform in an address to manufacturing plant employees Wednesday, outlining what White House officials called a "vision" rather than a specific plan ahead of Congress resuming session next week.

"It’s a, 'Why we need tax reform,' not a 'How we’re gonna do it' speech," one administration official told NBC News Wednesday.

Another official, in a Tuesday call with reporters, predicted "a very bipartisan speech" that would push for an end to the "rigged system" and instead "work to build a tax code that really allows all Americans to have access to the American Dream and work their way up the economic ladder."

Trump is set to speak at the Loren Cook Company, one of the city's largest manufacturing plants, a day after his visit to storm-ravaged Texas.

The policy push comes months after National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin released one-page guidance on the White House's tax reform plan, listing tenets like going from seven tax brackets to three and a 15 percent business tax rate.

JUST IN: the White House tax plan one pager, passed out just now in briefing. pic.twitter.com/ycuCE6FZzc — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) April 26, 2017

But when Trump touches down in Missouri Wednesday, "don’t expect to see any specific rates like that," officials said on the Tuesday call. "Those things are important, the specifics of the plan are extraordinarily important, but right now, what the president is doing is casting a vision, and I think that's just as important — that we're talking about what kind of America do we want to live in. What kind of an economy do we want to have?"

The president, for his part, has talked about the need for both tax cuts and tax reform during his time in office. Just last week, buried in headlines about a pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and threats to shut down the government to fund his oft-promised border wall, Trump told the crowd attending his Phoenix, Arizona, campaign rally that they were "overtaxed." He promised he would get their taxes down.

Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

The White House has said it is working closely with Capitol Hill's so-called "Big Six" on the legislative specifics of the bill, with administration officials telling NBC News that they feel it's the "best way" to get tax reform done.

Looming over this next big legislative push is the failure Trump and fellow Republicans endured on health care, unable to make good on a years-long promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Marketer-In-Chief did little to push the healthcare initiative, leaving legislative logistics largely in the hands of Republicans on the Hill, doing little bullying from his pulpit, and prodding GOP Congressional leaders to continue pushing to repeal and replace Obamacare even after the effort publicly and dramatically failed.

The administration views the site of Trump's Wednesday tax reform push as symbolic.

"Springfield is the place where Route 66, commonly referred to as 'The Main Street of America,' got its start. And now it’s going to be the place where America’s Main Street begins its comeback," another administration official said Tuesday.

But Trump's Missouri appearance also presents a reminder of Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill's balancing act in the state ahead of the 2018 midterms, when she is expected to face a tough re-election fight. Trump handily won Missouri over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and days before his planned arrival, Trump targeted "C.M." on Twitter, labeling her as "opposed to big tax cuts."

"Republicans will win S," Trump said, likely referring to her Senate seat.