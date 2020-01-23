Grammy Awards chief alleges nominating process is 'rigged' in NBC News interview

The suspended chief executive of the organization behind the Grammy Awards claims the nominating process for the music industry ceremony is "rigged" and clouded by conflicts of interest.
Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave last week roughly 10 days before this year’s ceremony, painted the Recording Academy as an institution rife with corruption in which powerful industry figures exercise undue influence on who gets recognized for music’s top honors.
She also described the academy as an "old boys' club" where misogyny runs rampant.
"I was so shocked when I got there of the level of sexism and corruption that I found at the Recording Academy," Dugan told NBC News' Kate Snow in an interview Thursday, later adding: "There's a layer of corruption, self-dealing and sexism that must go."
The pointed comments came amid a dramatic legal battle between Dugan and the Recording Academy, which has said it suspended her while investigating allegations that she had created a "toxic" work environment with an "abusive and bullying" management style.
Dugan denies that description of her roughly five months as CEO, flatly telling NBC News: "I was not abusive."
The interview with NBC News took place just two days after Dugan filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming she had been placed on leave in retaliation for having sent a memo outlining her concerns about the academy to human resources.
In the complaint, Dugan claims she sent an email on Dec. 22 to the director of human resources detailing "egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards."
In a statement, the academy said Dugan's allegations about its voting procedures were "utterly untrue."
"The Academy has rigorous and well-publicized protocols in place to ensure that voting is absolutely fair — and free of conflicts of interest. For Ms. Dugan to suggest anything to the contrary is simply not true," the academy said in the statement, directing readers to an explanation of the voting process on its website.
Dugan elaborated on some of her claims during her interview with NBC News, portraying the awards nominating system as an essentially fixed process wherein board members, producers, lawyers and other "people with power" in the business attempt to determine which recording artists end up on the ballot.
"If there are certain artists that the producer would like [to perform] on the show, there are strong hints, influence, that might affect a select few in the nominating process," Dugan claimed. She said she was aware of occasions where musicians would be sitting in the room during meetings of the nominating committee.
In the discrimination complaint, Dugan alleges that major pop artists Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran were not nominated for song of the year at this year's ceremony because people involved in the nominating process effectively took those slots for their preferred artists.
Dugan insisted that musicians were unaware of corruption behind the ceremony, saying a "great majority of the [nominees] are so, so well-deserving" and that her allegations were not attempts to steal the spotlight or impugn artists.
She broke down crying as she described her conflict with the academy, saying that she has had a "career of integrity," including a stint as chief executive of the anti-HIV/AIDS nonprofit (RED).
"I knew going in that this would be difficult," Dugan said, fighting back tears. "I had no idea what I would find."