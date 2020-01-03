How to watch the 2020 Golden Globes on TV and online

Here are all the ways to watch or stream the Golden Globe Awards so you don't miss Ricky Gervais, the Red Carpet, or a single award.
Image: Ricky Gervais
Host Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Paul Drinkwater / Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Olivia Roos

This Sunday, a new decade of awards ceremonies kicks off with the 77th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by veteran emcee Ricky Gervais, back for his fifth time.

Who will be the best dressed? Whose speech will run the longest? Which male director will win? Follow our guide for how to watch the Golden Globes so you don’t miss a single moment.

Watch on TV

The ceremony will be aired on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

What TV channel is the Golden Globes on?

The ceremony will be aired on NBC.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to stream the Golden Globes

Besides watching on TV, viewers can tune into the Golden Globes via NBC live by entering their TV providers information on the NBC website or app to live stream the event. Viewers only need a Wifi connection to get started.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, fear not. Paid subscription services Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV and AT&T TV Now, will allow also allow cord cutters to watch the ceremony live.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

But in the case that you don’t subscribe to any of these streaming options, many of the paid subscriptions offer seven-day free trials that you could take advantage of for Globes streaming access.

Golden Globes Pre-Show

If you’re favorite part of the awards ceremony is admiring (or hate-watching) all the outfits, make sure to catch the red carpet via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and the NBC Golden Globes Arrivals special will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST. Viewers without access to these options can also catch the Red Carpet Live via the Golden Globes Facebook page

Golden Globes Order of Awards

  1. Best actress in a limited series or television movie
  2. Best supporting actor in any motion picture
  3. Best actress in a TV series - musical/comedy

  4. Best actress in a TV series - drama

  5. Best actor in a TV series - drama

  6. Best TV series - drama

  7. Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film

  8. Best original score

  9. Best original song

  10. Best actor - comedy/musical

  11. Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film

  12. Best animated film

  13. Best supporting actress in any motion picture

  14. Best screenplay

  15. Best foreign film

  16. Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

  17. Best TV series - comedy

  18. Best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy

  19. Best film director

  20. Best miniseries or TV movie

  21. Best actress in a film - comedy/musical

  22. Best film - comedy/musical

  23. Best actor - drama

  24. Best actress - drama

  25. Best film - drama

The TV Races to Watch

With four nominations each, Netflix's drama series The Crown and Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable are neck-and-neck for the most nominations in the television category.

The Golden Globes will likely follow the 2019 Emmy’s example and give the award for Best Television Series for a Musical or Comedy to Fleabag, whose star and creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will likely also win for Best Actress for the series. Without Game of Thrones in the running, The Crown, Succession, Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, or Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show could all easily win for Best Television Series in the Drama category.

Big Film Races to See

Netflix dominated the film category this year with Marriage Story receiving six nominations and The Irishman (which had a limited release in theaters before being released on Netflix) receiving five. Either The Irishman or Marriage Story could win for Best Motion Picture in a Drama, while Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are likely frontrunners for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Eddie Murphy, who recently returned to SNL to host the Holiday episode, is predicted to wine Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Dolemite is My Name. Meanwhile in the Foreign Language Film category, the indie hit from South Korea, Parasite, is slotted to take home the gold.

Look For Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

How to Live Tweet the Event

For the Red Carpet Live with E! Use the hashtag #ERedCarpet and for the ceremony itself use the hashtag #GoldenGlobes.

Image: Nirma HastyOlivia Roos

Olivia Roos is a member of the NBC News Digital staff.