Taylor Swift ready to cheer on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game as ‘Eras Tour’ movie opens in theaters

Taylor Swift took a break from promoting her box-office blockbuster to be in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and his Chiefs play the Denver Broncos.

She was seen before kickoff in a luxury suite sitting with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, wearing a black tank top under a red Chiefs jacket.

This is Swift's third Chiefs game of the season, following a Sept. 24 appearance at Arrowhead Stadium when Kansas City played host to the Chicago Bears and the Oct. 1 "Sunday Night Football" game in New Jersey that drew many Swifties to football for the first time.

Swift and Kelce had been rumored to be an item, but that speculation reached a fever pitch when she showed up to that Chiefs-Bears game.

Their official relationship status remains unknown.

Donna Kelce, the mother of both Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, doesn't even seem to know — or want to disclose.

“I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new,” Mamma Kelce told the "TODAY" show last week.

The music megastar's movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is already on pace to be the biggest concert flick in box office history.

She was in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere, which included an appearance from the co-reigning queen of music, Beyoncé.

Swift's attendance in Kansas City will likely be a boon for "Thursday Night Football" and its platform, Amazon Prime Video, as Swifties not at the movie have the option to catch a gridiron glimpse of the "You Belong With Me" singer.

Fans in local markets, though, had traditional over-air and cable options. Hometown Chiefs supporters can watch the contest on NBC affiliate KSHB, while Denver-area Broncos fans can turn on ABC affiliate KMGH.

The Broncos game forced ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" to independent KCDO in Colorado. The E.W. Scripps Company owns both KMGH and KCDO.