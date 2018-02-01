'Crazy Rich Asians' banks another crazy rich weekend

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — "Crazy Rich Asians" isn't slowing down at the box office even in its third weekend in theaters, and it's helping to send a strong summer moviegoing season off on a high note.

Studios said Sunday that the romantic comedy topped the domestic charts again. Warner Bros. estimated that the film added an additional $22.2 million through Sunday, down by only 10 percent from last weekend.

To date, the film has grossed nearly $111 million from North American theaters, passing the lifetime domestic total of 2015's "Trainwreck," one of the last big studio rom-com success stories.

Should the pace hold through Monday, "Crazy Rich Asians" could also have one of the biggest Labor Day weekends ever by the time final numbers are reported on Tuesday. The four-day Labor Day record sits with 2007's "Halloween," which opened with $30.6 million, and some are projecting that "Crazy Rich Asians" could hit $30 million.

It easily won out over the holdovers and a few newcomers, like the Nazi war crime film "Operation Finale" and the sci-fi thriller "Kin."

Warner Bros.' shark pic "The Meg" took second place, with an additional $10.5 million, bringing its global total to $462.8 million. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," in its fifth weekend, added $7 million, for a third-place finish.

"Operation Finale" landed in fourth place, with $6 million. The film, starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, tells the story of how the Mossad agent Peter Malkin captured Adolf Eichmann.

And the John Cho-led computer screen mystery "Searching" performed better than expected in its expansion to 1,200 screens, bringing in an estimated $5.7 million through Sunday and rounding out the top five.

The sci-fi thriller "Kin," with Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid, didn't fare as well, opening outside the top 10, with only $3 million from more than 2,100 theaters.

In limited release, Lionsgate's and Pantelion's Spanish-language "Ya Veremos" opened to $1.8 million from 369 locations. And Focus Features' gothic thriller "The Little Stranger" launched on 474 screens to $420,000.

"Pretty much every summer ends with a whimper. ... That's very typical," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. "But this is going to be a very strong Labor Day weekend."

The weekend closes out the fruitful 2018 summer movie season. ComScore is projecting that the 2018 summer box office will net out with around $4.39 billion, up by more than 14 percent from last year, when the summer didn't hit even $4 billion. Year to date, the box office is up by 9.9 percent.

