'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set, is rushed to hospital

It’s unclear whether Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported. He was still receiving medical care Tuesday night, his representative said.
Image: Bob Odenkirk, Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's \"AM To DM\" - February 21, 2020
Bob Odenkirk during an interview with BuzzFeed in New York on Feb. 21, 2020.John Lamparski / Getty Images file
By Samantha Kubota and Diana Dasrath

Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he collapsed on the set of his AMC show, "Better Call Saul."

The series is filming its sixth season on location in New Mexico, where Odenkirk, 58, collapsed, a representative for the actor said.

Crew members immediately surrounded Odenkirk, his representative said, and called an ambulance. It's unclear whether Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported; his representative said he was still receiving medical care Tuesday night.

He didn't say what caused Odenkirk to collapse.

"Better Call Saul" is a spinoff series of the popular series "Breaking Bad." Odenkirk plays lawyer and con man Saul Goodman.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.