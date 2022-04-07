Betty White's personal items to be sold at auction

The estate of late actress Betty White, including memorabilia from the show "The Golden Girls," her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September.

The collection of more than 1,500 items, which also includes the Hollywood icon's awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry and artwork, will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to 25.

Before it goes up for auction later this year, the items will be exhibited in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland, and Julien's Auctions.

White, whose charm and deadpan comedic delivery earned her an eight-decade career and the title of America’s most trusted celebrity, died at age 99 on Dec. 31.

“Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics,” Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.

“We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide.”

Certified by Guinness World Records as having the longest-running career of any female television entertainer, White got her start in showbiz sometime in 1939 on a television show.

But over the ensuing decades, White endeared herself to generations with a series of memorable roles, including on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1973-1977), “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992) and “Hot in Cleveland” (2010-2015).

Throughout her career, White won eight Emmys in total (including prime-time and daytime awards) and a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).” She was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — right next to Ludden’s.