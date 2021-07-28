Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart-related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition and recovering on Wednesday, a day after he collapsed while on the set of his AMC series “Better Call Saul,” his representatives confirmed.

Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition loomed into the morning. His representatives said in a statement to NBC News that he was in “stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” the statement said. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

His adult son, Nate, also briefly tweeted “he’s going to be okay,” on Wednesday.

Odenkirk trended on social media Wednesday as fans waited for any news regarding his condition, sending hopes and prayers for his swift recovery. Former co-stars also promised to let people know as soon as they knew anything.

"I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually," said Odenkirk's "Mr. Show" co-star David Cross. "He WILL get through this."

Bryan Cranston, who starred in "Breaking Bad" with Odenkirk, said he was anxious Wednesday morning awaiting updates.

"He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet," Cranston wrote on Instagram. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Messages of joy and relief hit Twitter as soon as fans were alerted to the fact that Odenkirk was stable, some referencing Odenkirks works through photos and videos.

Odenkirk's early career in Hollywood began behind the scenes as a sketch writer for shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "The Ben Stiller Show." He won Emmys for writing on each series, one for “SNL” in 1989 and another for “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993.

His star began to rise after he and Cross took center stage in HBO's “Mr. Show with Bob and David," a sketch comedy series they created, co-wrote, and hosted in 1995.

But Odenkirk is probably best known for his portrayal of Saul Goodman, a sleazy lawyer who first appeared in AMC's "Breaking Bad." Odenkirk became a fan favorite and inspired a spinoff, "Better Call Saul," about his character's beginnings.

"Better Call Saul” was in the midst of filming its sixth and final season when Odenkirk collapsed.

Odenkirk has also had a notable movie career, playing supporting roles in Oscar-nominated films such as "The Post" and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." He recently headlined his first major feature film, "Nobody," an action thriller.