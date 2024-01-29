Britney Spears apologizes for comments in her book, is ‘in love’ with Justin Timberlake’s new song

Pop sensation Britney Spears has shared support for Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” after the two artists faced off in the music charts over the weekend.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer shared a post on Instagram Sunday night appearing to patch up any tension between herself and Timberlake, writing: “I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’”

Timberlake's track was released Friday and soared to the top of the iTunes Top Songs chart, but was overtaken by Spears’ own 2011 hit, also entitled ‘Selfish,’ just one day later by her fans.

The chart face-off comes after the singer revealed in her memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Timberlake, who she dated from 1999 to 2002, reigniting backlash against Timberlake from fans of Spears.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote on her Instagram, which is now private as of Monday morning.

She shared a video of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon performing “Selfish” on “The Tonight Show”, adding: “It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???”

In her memoir "The Woman in Me," Spears wrote: “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.” Timberlake was 18 at the time.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she explained.

After the book's October 2023 release, Spears' army of fans went after Timberlake, causing him to temporarily disable Instagram comments, Page Six reported.