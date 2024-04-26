Gisele Bündchen breaks down in tears during Florida traffic stop while fleeing paparazzi

Gisele Bündchen broke down in tears while telling a Florida police officer that she was trying to escape paparazzi when she was pulled over.

The supermodel was stopped earlier this week while driving in Surfside, police body camera video shows. When the officer asks that she roll down the window, she says, "But the paparazzi is right there."

Bündchen tells the officer that she was "just trying to escape from that guy."

"I understand who you are," the officer responds. "There's nothing I can do about that."

The officer then tells her, "I'll give you a courtesy today."

Bündchen, who moved to Florida following her divorce from NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells the officer that she feels like the guy is "stalking" her and breaks down in tears.

"Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing," an emotional Bündchen says. "I just want to live my life!"

The officer explains that he cannot prevent the paparazzi from "doing their job" and photographing her and suggests that she file a report with police in Miami Beach since the incident started there.

It's not clear if Bündchen filed a report.