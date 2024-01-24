Hillary Clinton says Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are 'more than Kenough' after 'Barbie' Oscar snubs

Hillary Clinton is the latest prominent voice to speak out against the Oscar snubs of "Barbie" star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

"While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," the former presidential candidate and secretary of state wrote on social media. "You're both so much more than Kenough."

Many actors have expressed their disappointment in the lack of acknowledgement for “Barbie” this awards season, including the film's own stars, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

Gosling and Ferrera were nominated for best supporting actor and supporting actress, respectively, but there is simply “no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” Gosling said.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” Gosling wrote in a statement. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“It’s just so undeniable what they created, how unprecedented, how unexpected," Ferrera told the “TODAY” show in a phone interview. “It was such a brilliant, beautiful world-building, unexpected achievement that happened to also be a global, cultural and box office phenomenon. I think most people feel like that’s deserving.”

Ryan Gosling, left, Margot Robbie, center, with director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Barbie." Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Pictures

Co-star Simu Liu also commented on the snubs, saying Gerwig and Robbie "deserve everything" because "they ARE everything."

"Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed, Liu wrote on X. "Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema."

From left, Issa Rae, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa in "Barbie". Warner Bros. Pictures

“Barbie” is nominated in eight categories at the Oscars this year, including best picture, adapted screenplay, costume design, original song and production design.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has long been accused of excluding women and people of color in their nominations. The snubs of the two most prominent women involved in “Barbie” have fueled further allegations.