Joe Jonas tells fans not to believe anything if 'you don’t hear it from these lips'

Joe Jonas appeared to address internet speculation that he leaked negative press about his wife, Sophie Turner, after he filed for divorce last week during the Jonas Brothers' concert Saturday night.

On stage with his siblings, Jonas addressed the Los Angeles crowd before the performance of his song "Hesitate." He thanked fans for their love and support before hinting at the numerous reports that have made headlines in recent days.

"I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it," Jonas said.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" actress in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Tuesday with a petition that stated the their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

He and Turner then each posted a joint statement to their social media Wednesday, confirming that they have "mutually" decided to end their marriage after four years.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement said.

News of the couple's potential split was first reported by TMZ days earlier, with an anonymous source stating that Jonas was speaking to divorce attorneys and that the couple's two children were in his care for months.

More reports, credited to anonymous sources, surfaced seemingly blaming Turner for the couple's issues, including a TMZ report that Jonas saw Turner on a doorbell camera saying something that led to the divorce. Another report by TMZ stated that Turner "likes to party," while Jonas prefers to be at home.

Online spectators quickly defended Turner against what was described by some as a misogynistic "smear campaign" against the actress. Many assumed the anonymous quotes came from Jonas' press team, which Jonas appeared to deny in his statement Saturday.

Those who felt that the anonymous sources were trying to paint Turner as a bad mother pointed to the fact that she was filming in the United Kingdom while Jonas was on tour with his family members as a reason that the couples two daughters were with him Fans also pointed to quotes from Turner and Jonas themselves describing Turner as the one who enjoys staying home.

It seemed that Jonas' comments in Los Angeles failed to convince some who believed him to be publicly saving face, though there were those who defended him.

"Oh so you paying TMZ to spew nonsense about the mother of your children but also trying to make yourself look good in the public eye? I see right through you little man," one person posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another person wrote in his defense, saying that people were just "running" with TMZ headlines.

"like neither one of these ppl have said anything other than that mutual letter. save the think piece and mind yalls business," the post said.