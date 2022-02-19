Kelly Clarkson files petition to change name to 'Kelly Brianne' amid divorce battle

Kelly Clarkson wants to legally change her name and filed paperwork in a Los Angeles County court to have her surname dropped.

The singer and television personality filed documents Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court requesting to be known as her first and middle names, Kelly Brianne.

When asked why she wanted to change her name, she wrote that it "more fully reflects who I am."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 28, online court records show.

The petition comes amid a bitter divorce battle between Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock. The "Stronger" singer filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share two children together, daughter River Rose, 7, and son, Remington, 5.

In the divorce filing, Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" and requested joint custody of their children. In November 2020, a California judge granted her primary custody with Blackstock being granted custody a few weekends a month.

“The Court finds that as this case has proceeded, the level of conflict between the parents has increased,” the ruling at the time stated. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

In September 2020, Clarkson opened up about her divorce during an appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

"I mean, it’s no secret,” she told Geist. “My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Aside from the divorce drama, the singer has been embroiled in another legal battle with Blackstock over their professional relationship. His company sued Clarkson, alleging that she owed the company $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2020.

Clarkson, however, countersued and accused Blackstock of operating illegally as her manager for years.