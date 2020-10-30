Kim Kardashian West's late dad appears as hologram in birthday present from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West shared a futuristic vision of her late father, Robert Kardashian, with the world on Thursday.

Kardashian West called the birthday hologram, "the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime" and said it came from husband Kanye West.

The reality television star said it was, "a special surprise from heaven."

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The hologram told Kardashian West he's watching over her family, and even danced to a tune they listened to when he used to drive her to school.

The late lawyer commended her accomplishments and her decision to pursue a law degree "and carry on my legacy."

But the hologram also said, "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West."

"We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," Kardashian West tweeted.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West's social media posts were slammed for being tone deaf after she shared that she was celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island where everyone had been tested for Covid-19 so that, "we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Kardashian-West's father, who died of cancer in 2003, was a member of O.J. Simpson's legal "Dream Team" during his murder trial and acquittal in 1995.