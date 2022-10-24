Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after crashing his car into a wall while driving in Hollywood, his spokesperson said.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the spokesperson said.

Jordan, who was 67, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 a.m. (PT) after officers responded to reports of a collision at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine Street found him unresponsive in his car, police said.

Born April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the diminutive Jordan (he was 4-foot-11) carved out a thriving career on the small screen playing small but often scene-stealing roles on shows ranging from from "Murphy Brown" and "Boston Public" to "Star Trek: Voyage," "American Horror Story" and "Hearts Afire."

Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie, Bruno Amato as Officer Randy in an episode of "Will and Grace." Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But he was best known to television audiences as Beverly Leslie, the Karen character's rival who comes out as Gay on the show in one of the most memorable episodes.

During the pandemic, however, it was his Instagram posts that made his famous to a new generation of fans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles, Corky Siemaszko reported from New York.