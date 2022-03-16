Netflix will start charging some users a fee for sharing their passwords

Sharing your Netflix password with someone for free outside your household may soon be a thing of the past.

In a news release posted to its website on Wednesday, the streaming giant announce that it will begin testing ways to make users sharing an account outside of the household to pay for the additional members.

"We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," the company said in a statement. "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared."

The improper sharing of accounts outside the household has impacted Netflix's "ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," the company said.

The streaming company's terms of service say an account holder, "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household," a rule often flouted by subscribers.

The test run of new prices to "add an extra member" on standard and premium plans will take place first in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Those who have been illicitly sharing passwords in those three countries can also transfer profile information to a new account or to the "extra member" subscriber account.

"We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films," the statement from the company reads. “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

Last year, Netflix tested a prompt to have password freeloaders re-enter their credentials in order to keep using the service. The nudge was intended to get those sharing passwords to create their own accounts.