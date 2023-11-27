Taylor Swift will release 'The Eras Tour' concert film to streaming to celebrate her birthday

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday this year by releasing her "Eras Tour" concert film to stream on demand.

The 33-year-old star announced Monday the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film, which hit theaters in October to much fan fervor, will be available to rent on streaming platforms next month, as a "fun way to celebrate the year we've had together."

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” she wrote.

Fans of the singer, self-described Swifties, expressed disappointment earlier this year upon learning that some of the concert's setlist wouldn't be included in the film. There was particular outcry at the removal of fan-favorite "Long Live," which was added during the middle of Swift's tour and fans who attended before July 7 did not get a chance to see it performed.

One fan wrote in a post on X," so you’re telling me I get to ugly cry to Long Live from the comfort of my bed… BEST NEWS EVER."

Her website says the film will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and XFinity.

Still on her whirlwind global tour, the concert film will capture her biggest hits up close and personal.

Swift last played in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. Her tour is scheduled to continue in Tokyo, Japan, in February.

A 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado died at Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17 amid an intense heatwave and limited access to water in the stadium. An investigation has been opened into Time4Fun — the Brazilian company that organized Taylor Swift’s shows in the city.

Swift wrote in an Instagram story that she was devastated by the death.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”