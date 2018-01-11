Former President Barack Obama gave parents tips on dancing and joked about his "dad moves" in a Netflix-released teaser of David Letterman's newest talk show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

The teaser, posted on Netflix's Twitter account Wednesday, opens with a clip of Obama discussing the first time he met music legend Prince.

"This was probably three or four months before he died. And Prince asked Sasha [Obama's daughter] to come up and dance — and she's an excellent dancer," he said, in conversation with Letterman. "Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing but I have dad moves."

A tip for dancing dads from @BarackObama, "you've got to stay in the pocket." pic.twitter.com/MeXbGgcYl1 — Netflix US (@netflix) January 10, 2018

In the clip, Obama continues to describes what "dad moves" consist of. "The key is what we call staying in the pocket," Obama said.

"I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket and they're trying stuff that they can't really pull off and, you know, they start doing, like, karate kicks and all kinds of stuff."

Obama will be the first guest on the show, which will air a new episode with another high-profile guest every month. This will be Obama's first talk show appearance since he left office. Other guests who are on schedule to appear include George Clooney, Howard Stern, Tina Fey, Malala Yousafzai and Jay-Z, Netflix said.

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman on Netflix has Barack Obama on as the first guest. Netflix

"You never know when you might learn something, and that’s what this is about for me. These are people that I admire,” Letterman said about the guests on the show's Netflix trailer.

Letterman, whose show is bringing him back on television or other screens since he left "The Late Show" in 2015, was on air for over three decades. His first late-night show was NBC’s "Late Night with David Letterman" in 1982.

The funnyman joked in the trailer, "I can't tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house." The show will premiere on Netflix on Friday.