The internet is arguing over whether there are more doors or wheels in the world

In a viral tweet earlier this month, a New Zealand rugby league manager posed a divisive question: Are there more doors or wheels in the world?

"My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate ... And I am here for it," Ryan Nixon wrote. Wheels won the poll, winning 53.6 percent of the 223,347 votes.

Weeks later, the debate is still bubbling on TikTok. The tags #DoorsVsWheels and and #wheesvsdoors have 240.8. million views and 143.8 million views, respectively.

Nixon believes that the debate is so enduring because there is no data proving that either side is right.

"If you're having a debate with your mates, it's so easy just to jump on Google and win or lose the argument, but for this one there is no answer," he told the Guardian. "It would take forever to try to solve it."

And on TikTok, each side is trying to make its case.

TikTok user scarlettmay04 couldn't make up her mind, and posted a video highlighting the evidence for each side.

"but now i'm thinking there are more doors than wheels bc cars usually have 4 wheels AND 4 doors so they cancel each other out," she wrote in the video. "and then there's skyscrapers with thousands of doors, but they also have [tons] of office chairs with a bunch of wheels on ... so now i'm really struggling... are there more doors or wheels, i really couldn't say."

Arguments in favor of Team Doors include pointing out the sheer number of shipping containers used every day, which all have doors. Others on Team Doors defended their stance by noting the amount of doors used in high-rise buildings and cruise ships.

Some users are pushing the definition of "doors," claiming that anything with a hinge — like a mailbox or a locker — is a door.

GoPro took a stance, pointing out that the company has sold 50 million cameras that are all equipped with tiny "doors."

In one argument in favor of Team Doors, a TikTok user jokingly reminded viewers of the seemingly infinite doors featured in "Monsters, Inc."

Those on Team Wheels have claimed that anything that rotates could be a wheel — including rotating doors. Many defending wheels have also noted that for every building with doors, there are countless wheels being used, like on office chairs or shopping carts.

One TikTok user joked that the presence of mini wheel-shaped pasta is enough evidence.

UPS weighed in by counting the total number of wheels and doors on its fleet of more than 120,000 vehicles. The verdict: 768,000 wheels and 510,000 doors.

Hank Green, who's widely lauded as the internet's voice of reason and science, sided with Team Wheels. The wheels on his children's toy cars were functional, but the doors weren't.

"Still going with wheels," he decided.

Generally, it seems TikTok users favor Team Wheels over Team Doors. The tags #teamdoors and #teamdoor have 48.4 million and 35.9 million views, compared to the tags #teamwheels and #teamwheel, which has 109 million and 17.6 million views, respectively.

Nixon, whose tweet ignited the debate, added that the passion of each side's argument fuels it even further.

"The beauty of it is people can pick a side and argue for or against," Nixon told the Guardian. "And some people do that pretty aggressively."