The best Cyber Monday deals on headphones from Apple, Bose and more

4.7-star average rating from 598,089 reviews on Amazon

These second-generation AirPods are a popular wireless earbud option and work best with other Apple products — they pair and sync more easily with iPhones and MacBooks than other earbuds, in our experience. They also have a five-hour battery life on their own, but the charging case can boost the total battery life to over 24 hours, according to Apple. Unlike AirPods Pro or Pro Max, these do not have automated noise cancellation or interchangeable silicone ear tips.

4.5-star average rating from 59,243 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you need a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, these are one of the best options under $100. (They recently earned an NBC Select Giftable Tech award for best budget headphone.) They have automated noise cancellation that helps minimize extraneous loud sounds from air conditioners or planes. The headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life, and a quick five-minute charge gives back four hours of use, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 252 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These are the headphones NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz uses most at work — they have strong noise cancellation, which is helpful when you need to focus. The NBC Select Giftable Tech award winner (for best noise-canceling headphones) have buttons on the ear cups that control noise-cancellation modes, volume and playback. These also come with an audio cable you can use to physically plug the headphones into computers and airplane seatback players as needed.

The previous model of these headphones, the original Bose QuietComfort 45, are also steeply discounted.

4.5-star average rating from 13,131 reviews

Complete with spatial audio features that tailor sound to the shape of your ear, these water- and sweat-resistant AirPods can last up to six hours on a single charge, according to the brand. These do not have noise cancellation features or transparency mode, however.

4.7-star average rating from 2,511 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Our editors use these earbuds daily for commutes, calls and to listen to music while exercising. In our experience, they have a crisp sound and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips and touch-sensitive volume controls for easy adjusting. This version has a USB-C port for charging instead of a Lightning port.

4.7-star average rating from 8,632 reviews at Best Buy

These wireless, over-the-ear headphones pair comfort with spatial audio, according to Apple. They have active noise cancellation and transparency mode — you can switch between the two with the push of a button — and up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge. The ear cushions are made of memory foam and are encased in a knit-mesh canopy.

4.3-star average rating from 1,094 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

At half off their usual price, the Beats Studio Pro is a great deal for premium noise-canceling headphones. You can use them for up to 40 hours before they need to be charged, and they offer active noise canceling and transparency mode, according to the brand. These headphones also have the same head-tracking and spatial audio features as the AirPods Pro, and come in four colors.

4.7-star average rating from 53,229 reviews

Lowest price ever

These long-lasting, noise-canceling headphones provide a comfortable and well-balanced auditory experience for listeners, according to the brand. Reviewers rave about their value for the price and seamless bluetooth connection capabilities. They come in three distinct colors and can offer as much as 5 hours of listening time with only 10 minutes of charge, according to Sony.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 headphone sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday earbud and headphone sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Bose : Up to 50% off headphones, speakers and more

: Up to 50% off headphones, speakers and more Shokz : Up to 30% off earbuds sitewide

: Up to 30% off earbuds sitewide JBL: Up to 70% off select items

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

