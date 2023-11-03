Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, respectively — they’re historically the two biggest U.S. shopping days of the year. Almost any brand and retailer you can think of offers some sort of discount, giving shoppers the opportunity to buy tech, kitchen and home goods, fitness equipment, gifts and more.
These sales holidays used to be two distinct events: Black Friday was for in-person shopping, while Cyber Monday was for online shopping. But retailers now offer discounts online and in-stores weeks ahead of the events, causing experts to coin the term “Black November,” a month of deals shoppers can take advantage of.
With a month’s worth of sales to sort through, how can you be sure you’re taking advantage of the best ones? Below, experts answer all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday questions, including what to buy and what to skip, how to avoid impulse purchases and more.
SKIP AHEAD How to plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
How to plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023
The key to saving during big sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday is planning. Doing so helps you focus on what you’re looking for and ensures you’re taking advantage of the best deals possible. Below are a few expert tips to help you be successful during the events.
Don’t wait to buy what’s at the top of your wishlist
Online and in stores, shopping traffic is at its peak during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Because of this, products tend to sell out quickly, and you won’t know when or if they’ll come back in stock. Once you find a great deal on a product at the top of your wishlist, purchase it as soon as possible. Not doing so may mean you won’t get to shop the sale.
Sign up to receive notifications about sales and deals
Retailers constantly drop deals leading up to and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Signing up for email lists or push alerts via apps helps you stay updated about what’s new. This is also how you’ll get a good shot at purchasing a popular or trending product — retailers are likely to let shoppers know when it goes on sale, and if you can buy it immediately, you’ll be able to snag it before it sells out.
Make a shopping list
Big savings events are geared toward impulse shopping — retailers bet on shoppers feeling tempted by deals and adding more items to their carts than they originally planned. That’s why it’s important to make a shopping list: Beyond keeping you organized, it helps you focus on products you need to buy or have budgeted for, and reduces the temptation to spend on non-essential purchases. Some people prefer a classic pen-and-paper list, but it may be easier (and faster) to bookmark links or add items you’re most interested in to your shopping cart.
Consider shopping with a credit card
Using a credit card to shop during Black Friday or Cyber Monday may allow you to earn points or take advantage of exclusive rewards. Certain cards let you earn cash back at specific retailers, and some also offer welcome bonuses or points, Frick says. If you’re looking to spread out holiday expenses while avoiding costly interest rates, she recommends using a credit card with a 0% APR on new purchases.
Compare prices (and rewards) across retailers’ sites
Retailers compete for your shopping cart during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and one of the main ways they do so is by “price chasing” each other — this means an item sold at multiple retailers will likely have the exact (or almost exact) price tag across the board. In these cases, deciding which retailer to buy from comes down to the shipping price and where you can use or gain the maximum amount of rewards points. Also, weigh different retailers’ cash back offers.
To make comparing prices easy, we recommend using tools like Keepa, CamelCamelCamel and Honey. They help you monitor prices before and during the sale, and you can sign up for price-drop alerts on specific products. While shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Fricker recommends plugging items you have your eye on into these tools to see if the price was lower during another point of the year. That can help you decide whether it’s worth waiting to make the purchase, she says.
Keep extended returns and price matching in mind
If you’re purchasing an item that requires a size — like clothing, shoes or bedding, for example — check the retailer’s return policy before you checkout. You don’t want to get stuck with something that doesn’t fit, so it’s important to know how long the return window is and if the retailer has any exceptions to its return policy.
Also, don’t forget about price matching. Some retailers will match the price of a product to that of their competitors if you find an item for less at another store within a specific timeframe. But price matching programs may exclude Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases, so read the fine print.
Meet our experts
At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.
- Kristin McGrath is a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, a deal-finding and cash back site.
- Vipin Porwal is the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty, a cashback browser extension.
- Ashley Fricker is the senior editor at CardRates.com.
Why trust Select?
Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. She wrote Select’s history of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a variety of holiday sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Black Friday and Cyber Monday, spoke to three experts and referenced Select’s related coverage.
