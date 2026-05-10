Certain highly-covetable brands have a reputation for almost never holding sales. One such brand? Alo Yoga. The luxury activewear brand almost never marks down their items, so when they do hold a sale, it’s a big deal. Currently, Alo has a secret sale going on — with 219 items marked down. You can get up to 40 percent off their popular high-waisted leggings on sale, as well as sports bras and a tennis dress that is perfect for spring and summer. Below, I’ve gathered some of the best items currently on sale at Alo.

The best deals to shop during Alo’s secret sale

These leggings are made from Alo’s popular soft fabric (they call it Alosoft) and it feels buttery and smooth against the skin. The leggings have a high waist and contrast stitching details down the legs. The fabric is lightweight and offers low compression, making them good for low impact summer workouts.

One of Alo’s most coveted bras, this sports bra has high compression for a snug fit. The adjustable straps allow you to customize the support and the material wicks away moisture. One thing to note: If you have a fuller cup size, you may want to size up.

This cropped fleece jacket is a great thing to throw on after a workout or if there’s a little nip in the air. It has a slightly oversized look, but cinches in at the waist for a flatter effect. It has a micro pleat texture for visual interest and can be worn with workout gear or paired with jeans for a casual look.

Hitting the tennis court? Consider this tennis dress from Alo. It is made from super stretchy Alosoft material and has a hidden shelf bra with adjustable straps. There are also built-in shorts underneath that have a pocket for your phone.

Though this skirt is also intended for tennis, it works just as well for a casual brunch with friends. The micro pleats add an element of fun and the elastic waist is comfortable. Like the dress above, this skirt has built in shorts underneath with a pocket for your phone.

More deals to shop during Alo’s secret sale

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 40% off

Popular items are on sale

Stock up for warm weather workouts

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.