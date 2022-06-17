Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Some top-rated Amazon devices are available for deep discounts right now.

As Prime Day approaches in the coming weeks, Amazon is already cutting prices on highly-rated items across its site — they’re currently holding a large sale on Amazon devices that covers Kindles, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Below, recommend our favorite deals in the sale, including a Smart Fire TV available for its lowest price ever — to ensure you’re getting a good deal, we use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel.

This 58-inch TV from Insignia features 4K Ultra HD resolution and an LED display — and is at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. With the Amazon Fire TV platform built in, the brand says you can access over 1 million TV episodes and movies through streaming services like Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video. You can also control the TV with your voice using Amazon Alexa. It also comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 70- and 75-inch sizes.

This kit includes two Blink Outdoor Cameras and one Blink Mini — and is at its lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Blink Outdoor Camera is a wireless camera that can work for up to two years using two AA batteries, the brand says. It also features infrared vision for when it runs at night. Amazon says the camera is built to stand up to the elements — it has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. The Blink Mini is a plug-in indoor camera that features two-way audio and motion detection.

Other notable discounts available

