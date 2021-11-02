Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday savings event for the 2021 holiday season. The retailer is offering early Black Friday deals on items across the spectrum, from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion. Some sales and deals only last 24 hours, while others will be available through the rest of November.

In addition to Amazon, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are also getting an early start on their Black Friday sales events this year. But experts warn that holiday discounts across popular retailers may be limited this year amid global supply chain issues — paired with the threat of delayed holiday gifts. So retail experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as early as possible. Though Amazon recently reassured shoppers they’re well-prepared to avoid shipping challenges during the holidays, waiting too long could mean it will be harder to find the exact gift you were hoping for.

Amazon's selling a lot, from smart ovens to Molekule air purifiers, tablets for kids to waffle makers. To help you make the most of the ongoing sales on Amazon, we compiled a list of the best sales and deals from the Early Black Friday event in line with Select reader interest and previous coverage. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday sales

Amazon's Early Black Friday sale is massive. Below, we highlight some of the sales we think you'll want to know about, based on what Select readers have shown interest in and our previous coverage of tech, wellness and other products. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Amazon announced its new generation of Fire tablets earlier this year, including this kids edition with a 4.8-star average rating from more than 4,900 Amazon reviewers. Designed for kids 3 to 7, the tablet comes with a protective case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a streaming service with access to thousands of kid-friendly shows, books and movies. It’s currently available at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This bestselling robot vacuum has a 4.5-star average rating from over 48,500 Amazon reviewers and is currently at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. It features Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you schedule daily cleanings using an app or voice assistant like Amazon Alexa. An array of smart sensors allows the vacuum to navigate under and around furniture, as well as detect dirtier, high-traffic areas in your home.

Both wireless and water-resistant, this two-piece outdoor camera kit from Blink can help keep your home protected while withstanding unpredictable weather. You can hear, see and speak to visitors and get motion detection alerts directly to your smartphone. The camera also features a battery that runs for up to two years, according to the brand. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 77,600 Amazon reviewers and is at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel.

One of the best exercise bikes, the NordicTrack S22i is currently at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. It comes with a 22-inch touch-screen display, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and studio sessions on demand. It also includes a 30-day iFIT membership, through which trainers are able to actually control your bike’s resistance, incline and decline in the live interactive classes. The exercise bike has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon named these one of the best noise-canceling headphones because of how well they block out noise and create a “decently balanced sound signature that isn’t overly bassy.” These headphones boast a 4.7-star average rating from over 53,400 reviews on Amazon and are currently at their lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This popular waffle maker from kitchenware brand Chefman is available at its lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel. It features seven different settings to cook your waffle exactly how you want it. The waffle maker comes with a measuring cup to get the exact amount of batter you need and is designed with a catchall moat that prevents it from overflowing. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 10,800 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung is one of the best brands for smart TVs thanks to its QLED panels with improved colors, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 60-inch option from the brand’s Q60A series features a slim design, an expanded range of colors, built-in Amazon Alexa and dual LED backlight that provides enhanced contrast, according to the brand. It’s also offered in various sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 85 inches. This smart TV has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,500 Amazon reviewers and is currently at its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel.

