Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade, but it hosts another big event in November: its Black Friday sale, which will run through Nov. 27. As a part of the sale, you can shop discounted items online from brands like Cuisinart and Sealy, with products like small kitchen appliances, mattresses and more.

Macy’s is one of many retailers giving customers the opportunity to shop early Black Friday deals this year, joining Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. A recent survey from the NPD Group found that more than four in 10 U.S. consumers had already purchased holiday gifts by October of this year, and 42 percent of respondents cited concerns around availability or store supplies as the motivation for doing so. Retailers are preparing for global supply chain issues to impact shipping, warehouse space and staffing during the holiday season. With supply chain issues and other factors like rising prices, some are even limiting the number of discounts available.

You’ll be able to shop Macy’s Black Friday sale both in stores and online, but the retailer won’t be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving. We combed through Macy’s 2021 Black Friday deals and sales to recommend discounts to shop based on previous coverage and Select reader interest.

Macy’s Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

While Black Friday is still a few days away, Macy's Black Friday sales are already available online. To help guide your shopping, we curated a list based on our past coverage and in alignment with Select reader interest. Each sale includes multiple deals, but not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Macy’s Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

We referenced our previous coverage and expert guidance to round up the best deals on products Select readers have shown interest in. We also evaluated the quality of each sale using the price tracker Honey to find deals at their lower recent price.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 36,931 reviews at Macy's

Cookbook author and Select contributor Jonathan Bender previously recommended this stand mixer by Select favorite brand KitchenAid. It comes with a flat beater for mixing batter, a wire whip for whipping cream or beating egg whites and a dough hook for mixing and kneading bread dough.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 34 reviews at Macy's

While the weather may be too cold for gardening outdoors in many parts of the country, you can grow plants and herbs indoors this winter with the AeroGarden Harvest Slim. The countertop greenhouse boasts LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off, and the device reminds you when to feed and water your plants, according to the company. It comes with a six-pod Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit, which includes basil, dill, mint and more, as well as liquid plant food. The AeroGarden Harvest Slim comes in Pink, Black, White and Sage.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

For those who love gifting advent calendars or counting down to the holidays, this Macy's option comes with a variety of beauty and skin care products by popular brands like IT Cosmetics and Kiehl's. As someone with oily/combination skin, the set includes two personal favorites of mine: belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb and Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer. It also comes with Mario Badescu's Facial Spray, which I carry with me when on the go.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 290 reviews at Macy's

According to Kalorik, this air fryer oven utilizes the brand’s Turbo Maxx technology to cook food quickly. It’s constructed with upper and lower heating elements, as well as an optimized airflow system and turbo fan to provide even heat distribution, the brand says. The appliance reaches up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a 26-quart capacity that can fit two racks at once. You can choose from 21 preset functions that are designed for everything from pizza to vegetables. It comes with several accessories, including an oil tray, roasting rack, air frying basket and rotisserie spit. The air fryer oven sports glass French doors, and its auto-shutoff safety feature turns the machine off when the doors are open.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4-star average rating from 68 reviews on Amazon

This Tools of the Trade cookware set includes a 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepan, 5-quart stockpot, 9.5-inch sauté pan and 8-inch fry pan. It also comes with a slotted turner, large spoon, pasta server and steamer. All the stainless steel pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, according to the company.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This Highland dining table set includes a rectangular dining table and four X Back dining chairs. It's made of hardwood with anigre veneers. For larger households, it comes in a 7-piece option, as well.

