One thing I hate about traveling is carrying around all the cables and chargers I have to pack in my backpack. It can feel like every device needs its own charger and cable. Last year, I solved this problem by buying the Hicober 3-in-1 wireless charging station and the Anker 736 wall charger. The two chargers can charge any and every device I own.

The upgraded Anker 737 wall charger takes everything I love about the previous version and makes it slimmer and more powerful. And it’s at its lowest price ever right now — almost 40% off.

Anker 737 wall charger deal

The Anker 737 wall charger is a 120 watt power brick that can power and recharge multiple devices at the same time. It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, meaning it can accept all kinds of charging cables. It splits power between each port, though if you plug in a single USB-C cable, it can deliver up to 100 watts of power to one device, more than enough for even the largest laptop. You can also fold the metal power prongs back into the brick when you are not using it.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked Anker 737 wall charger prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.