The Anker Solix C1000 is one of the best portable power stations on the market, and it’s 46 percent off right now, matching its lowest price of 2026. You can use it to charge small electronics, power large appliances (like refrigerators) during a power outage and even connect it to compatible solar panels for outdoor recharging. If you’ve been thinking about your emergency kit or a road trip adventure, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal.

Deal of the day

Anker is one of our favorite brands for charging gear and batteries. The Solix C1000 hits a nice middle ground between power, weight and price (especially with this discount). It can power large home appliances like microwaves, blenders, electric stoves and refrigerators (which is a major win when winter storms like we’ve seen this year knock out power), but is compact enough to take on a road trip or store in an apartment. You can pair it with an Anker Solix solar panel to recharge anywhere the sun is shining, too.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 46% off — making it less than $500.

It’s at its lowest price of 2026.

It’s one of the best portable power stations you can get, with very positive consumer reviews.

Portable power stations can be used indoors, making them more versatile than gas generators.

Other Anker portable power stations on sale

This Anker Solix F2000 has double the battery capacity of the C1000 above, making it a better fit for more energy-intensive needs or longer periods without power. Plus, it’s 58 percent off right now.

This small, portable power station is ideal for camping and road trips, not powering large home appliances. That said, it dwarfs the capacity of small power banks, and can be recharged via a wall outlet, solar panel or car socket.

This solar panel works with most Anker Solix power stations, letting you recharge your battery anywhere outdoors with strong sunlight. It’s versatile and flexible because it folds in half for storage and has a built-in stand that lets you angle the panel to get the most sunlight possible. And it can fully charge a Solix C1000 in two hours, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on wireless earbuds, running shoes, fitness trackers and more. I also cover home and health topics like air purifiers, portable power stations and power outage tools. For this story, I checked Anker Solix prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

