Deal of the Day: Apple AirPods Pro 3 are matching their lowest price ever

Like the iPhone, AirPods are ubiquitous — I see them everywhere I go. It makes sense, since they are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get if you own an iPhone (which most people in the U.S. do).

That’s why it’s exciting to see the latest AirPods Pro 3 back at their lowest price ever. If you’ve been looking to upgrade aging earbuds (or replace ones you lost), this might be a great deal to take advantage.

Deal of the Day

AirPods Pro 3 are excellent earbuds — they have great noise-cancelling technology, call quality and battery life. And, most importantly, they’re comfortable. The buds also have advanced on-ear controls, including swiping on each ear stem to adjust volume.

A special feature is the built-in heart rate sensors in each earbud, meaning you can start a workout from your iPhone and track your heart rate, GPS and calories burned with just your AirPods Pro 3 and your phone — no separate fitness tracker required.

They come with five ear-tip sizes, which more than most brands and can help you get a more comfortable fit for your ears.

Other Apple earbuds on sale

If you can’t stand the feel of rubber ear-tips clogging your ears, consider Apple AirPods 4 ANC instead, which are 34% off right now. While they can’t match the quality of AirPods Pro, they are still excellent earbuds, and they leave your ears mostly open because they don’t have rubber ear-tips. You can read more in my Apple AirPods 4 ANC review.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them against previous versions and similar competitors. For this piece, I checked Apple AirPod 4 prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

