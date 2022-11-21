With Black Friday deals underway, you can already find notable discounts on Select reader favorites, including Apple’s AirPods Pro. The second (and newest) iteration of these expert-recommended earbuds are at their lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camel, Camel, Camel. Discounted from $249 to $199, this deal — as well as other Black Friday sales — can be found across major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for your favorite college student or music lover, now might be the ideal time to snag a pair.

Loved by Select editors and experts alike, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro are designed to provide a richer sound experience, thanks to smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound than its predecessor, according to the brand. It includes four sizes of silicone tips, ranging from XS to L, to allow for a more customized fit.

Plus, you can adjust audio settings directly on the earbuds, swiping the stem to adjust volume or pressing on the pod to pause or play your music. These AirPods also exceed their previous model in battery life; they now offer up to six hours of listening time, and 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case, says Apple. And, if you’re concerned about misplacing your AirPods, no worries — they have a built-in speaker that will emit a loud sound with the use of the Find My App, making them easier to locate.

