Cyber Monday sales are slowly coming to a close, but there are still a variety of ongoing Apple and tech deals worth considering. One product we’ve continued to keep our eye on is the AirPods Pro — on Amazon, they are currently on sale at their lowest price compared to other retailers like Target, Best Buy and B&H Photo. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

The AirPods Pro deal has ebbed and flowed, dropping as low as $159 and rising back to $189 throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Right now, the price is not at that lowest price ever, but the deal on Amazon still leaves it at the best price since before Black Friday, having averaged around $191 since launching in October.

The second-generation AirPods are also on sale for $100 at Walmart and Amazon. Though they previously dropped to $89 during early Black Friday sales, the current $100 price tag is still one of the lowest prices we've seen in months.

Lowest price across competitors, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from nearly 1,400 reviews on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are waterproof and sweat-proof and come with both active noise canceling and transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, according to Apple. The MagSafe charging case provides over 24 hours of listening time on a full charge, according to Apple. AirPods Pro also come with three sizes of silicone tips.

