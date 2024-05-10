If you’re an avid traveler or someone who frequently misplaces essentials like your wallet or keys, an Apple AirTag is probably one of the best purchases you can make, in my experience. While I’m usually not a forgetful person, every once in a while I misplace things around my home. Apple’s currently discounting 4-packs of its quarter-sized AirTag trackers on Amazon. Below, I outline more about the sale and what you need to know about Apple AirTags.

The Apple AirTag is a small, discreet tracking device that lets you monitor the location of your personal belongings, such as keys, purses, backpacks, wallets and more, via the Find My app. With this set, you’ll get four lightweight AirTags — each tile weighs just 0.39 ounces — that you can ping via the app when you lose an item connected to one of the tiles. This makes it easy to find something like a set of keys hiding under your bed, for example.

When you open the app, you see a map of your location showing you where the AirTag is, so when I can’t find something, I get a general idea of where it is from the map. I’ve had my AirTag for a few months and I love using it when I travel. I first put one in my wallet when going on vacation abroad, but I’ve since kept it there, so I never worry about losing my ID and money.

If you don’t want a four-pack you can also buy a single AirTag, which is currently 14% off on Amazon.

